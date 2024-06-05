'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Pregnant at 54

Trina McGee, best known for her role as Angela Moore in the sitcom Boy Meets World, has announced that she is expecting her fourth child at the age of 54. The actress, who had been experiencing menopause for a year, now shares how she was able to conceive at this stage of her life.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, McGee revealed that she and her husband of 16 years, Marcello Thedford, had long wanted children. After years of hoping and considering various options, including IVF, the couple opted for a more unconventional approach, drawing inspiration from Thedford's cultural roots in Belize.

The path to conception took McGee and Thedford to the heart of Belize, where they sought the guidance and wisdom of Garifuna shamans. These traditional healers introduced the actress to a regimen of medicinal herbs and holistic practices aimed at reversing the effects of menopause and enhancing the couple's chances of conceiving. McGee embraced a lifestyle overhaul, focusing on healthy living and minimizing stress in every aspect of her daily routine, even down to what she watched on TV.

"The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can, and that pertains to what I put on TV, what I look at on my phone," McGee told ET. "You know, there's so much blood and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen. I really want to be pointed when I turn on the screen...Because stress, for me, is the biggest factor."

To maintain a serene atmosphere throughout her pregnancy, McGee also decided to temporarily step away from social media. "All I'm concerned about—I only have one job now—is having this baby, and that's what I'm about," she explained.

The news of McGee's pregnancy broke on Monday, June 3, when the actress took to Instagram to share the announcement with her followers. "At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant," she wrote, accompanied by the caption, "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you." In the same post, McGee informed her fans she would be taking a hiatus from social media and expressed her gratitude for their support and prayers.

McGee's pregnancy marks her fourth time becoming a mother; she already has three children: Ramia, 31, Langston, 29, and Ezra, 25. The actress shares two of her children with her ex-husband, Courtland Davis, while the third is from a previous relationship.

Interestingly, this is not the first time McGee has been pregnant while working on "Boy Meets World." In a recent Instagram post from April 2023, the actress revealed that she was six months pregnant while portraying a teenager on the show. "That time I played a teenager but in reality I was 6 months pregnant..." she wrote, sharing stills from an episode that subtly showcased her barely visible baby bump.

McGee's acting career spans several popular '90s television series, including Martin, Family Matters, and The Sinbad Show. More recently, she appeared in her former co-star Danielle Fishel's Tubi Original movie Classmates.

In the wake of McGee's pregnancy at 54, fans and the wider public are reminded that motherhood knows no age limit. The actress joins a growing list of celebrity moms who have welcomed babies in their 50s, including Cameron Diaz, who gave birth to her son Cardinal at 51, and supermodel Naomi Campbell, who announced the arrival of her second child at 53.