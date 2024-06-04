'Boy Meets World' Cast Reunites With Mr. Feeny Actor Bill Daniels

Some of the cast of Disney's hit 90s sitcom Boy Meets World reunited with Mr. Feeny, played by actor Bill Daniels, and sent social media users smiling because of the nostalgia. Daniels captioned the sweet Instagram post showing pictures of their reunion: "Just a little reunion with my favorite students!!" Danielle FIshel, who starred in the series as Topanga, commented: "We love every opportunity to be around you and Bonnie! ❤"

Decades after the original run, a reboot, Girl Meets World, premiered. It marked Daniels' last on-screen acting appearance. Fishel reprised her role of Topanga alongside fellow original series alum Ben Savage, who played her high school sweetheart-turned-husband Cory Matthews, Eric's brother.

The series ended its three-season run in 2017, but Fishel says Topanga is always within her. "She is I and I am she," Fishel told E! News in April 2023. "It's something that no matter what else happens in my career, it will always be a defining aspect of who I am. And then that character was such a cool person, how could you possible get any luckier?"

Ironically, another Boy Meets World alum shared a huge life update. Trina McGee, who played Angela Moore, the love interest of Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), from 1997 to 2000, announced that she's pregnant with her fourth child at the age of 54. She is already a mom to three kids, two of whom she shares with her ex-husband Courtland Davis. She also has one child from a previous relationship. The announcement came in an Instagram post, with her captioning a video: "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she wrote in the post, set to The Supremes' hit, "Baby Love.". "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you." She was not present for the recent reunion.