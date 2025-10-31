Bobby Flay’s Daughter Lands Big TV Job

Bobby Flay’s daughter, Sophie Flay, will be coming to a screen near you as she takes on a new job as an ABC News correspondent in New York.

The 29-year-old journalist, who has worked at ABC7 in Los Angeles since March 2019, will be taking her talents to New York, where she will serve not only as an ABC News correspondent but also as an overnight anchor for World News Now and GMA First Look.

“It’s official!!” Sophie wrote on Instagram Thursday while announcing her big news. “Honored to stay in the Disney/ABC family and join ABC News as a correspondent and anchor for World News Now and GMA First Look, based in New York.”

She concluded, “Thank you, Los Angeles, for an amazing 11 years!”

The celebrity chef, who shares Sophie with ex-wife Kate Connelly, expressed how proud he is of his daughter in the comment section.

“Proud as can be,” the Food Network star wrote. “Your work ethic and your desire to learn from your mentors has put you in this wonderful place of opportunity and importance. It’s a parent’s dream.”

Chef Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay attend a ceremony honoring chef Bobby Flay wtih a Star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 2, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

This isn’t the first time Bobby has expressed pride in his daughter’s career. In February, the Beat Bobby Flay star told PEOPLE that he was “so proud” of how Sophie covered the Los Angeles wildfires that devastated thousands.

“She’s fantastic,” the restaurateur gushed at the time. “When the fires happened, I got so many comments from literally hundreds of people about how well she was just freestyling it out there on the front lines of the fire. She was spectacular.”

Bobby noted that he was watching the new station’s app “24 hours a day” to stay updated, and Sophie “did not go to sleep.” He marveled, “I mean, it was crazy. …But I was so proud of her because, most importantly, she was giving out really important information to people that needed it. And she was just so good. I was just like, ‘Who is this girl?’”