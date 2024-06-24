Bobby Flay Is Single Again as 3-Year Relationship Ends

Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez have split after more than three years. The Beat Bobby Flay chef, 59, is single once again, PEOPLE reports, after meeting the writer, 43, through mutual friends back in 2020.

The former couple, who took their relationship public in November 2021 at the Breeders' Cup World Championship, has yet to comment on the split, but Pérez alluded to a new chapter of her life in the June 20 issue of her A Friend Indeed newsletter.

(Photo: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

"Last year, I spent the summer solstice in London, where the longest day of the year is truly and impressively long," she wrote. "That solstice was one of my favorite days in recent memory-slow and dreamlike, easy and sweet. I spent it with one of my favorite people, and as the sun began to set before 10 pm, we went to the park to watch the last of the light."

Having picked roses for good luck, Pérez continued, "The plants you gather are meant to symbolize love; to call it in or keep it strong. Each plant represents the power of the sun-how its strength lingers even after the light is gone." She noted, "This year, I'll be doing that same ritual, but I'll be adding something, too: I'll scatter last year's petals to make space for the new."

(Photo: MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Flay's most recent Instagram post including Pérez celebrated her birthday in January. "Happy birthday to the absolute loveliest and most genuine person in my life. Love you CP. @christinalperez," Flay wrote in the caption of a gallery of photos of the two. Pérez responded with loving emojis and the simple phrase, "love you @bobbyflay."

In May 2023, Flay called Pérez a "special lady" in an interview with PEOPLE. "We try to balance it all out because we're both very busy," he said of making their relationship work with their hectic schedules. "So when we have to put our heads down, we go to work and we are able to give each other the space that we need. But at the same time, we still stay connected for sure."

The Food Network star has been married three times in the past. Flay's first wife was chef Debra Ponzek, whom he married in 1991, two years before their 1993 divorce. Flay then married his second wife, Kate Connelly, in 1995. The two split in 1998 after having daughter Sophie, 26. In 2005, the restaurateur married actress Stephanie March, and the two would remain married for a decade until their 2015 divorce.