Bobby Brown Weighs in on Whitney Houston’s ‘Bodyguard’ Remake

Bobby Brown isn’t a fan of the news that Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s classic film The Bodyguard is getting the remake treatment. Asked by TMZ if he thought rebooting the iconic film that featured the late star’s “I Will Always Love You” was a bad move, Brown answered simply, “Yeah” without a second thought.

Matthew López, the Tony-nominated playwright of The Inheritance, has been brought on to write a reimagining of the 1992 film at Warner Bros., a controversial move many fans of the original are not exactly celebrating online. Not only did The Bodyguard bring in more than $400 million worldwide, but its soundtrack is also the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time and helped turn Houston into a worldwide superstar.

Costner chose Houston specifically to star opposite him in what would eventually be called one of the greatest films ever. While the late singer originally turned Costner down due to scheduling conflicts with her touring and recording schedule, the actor made sure to delay production on the film to accommodate her schedule — a move that turned out to be the right choice.

Rumors that a remake was being shopped around have been circulating since at least 2011, with actors like Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum and rapper Cardi B being considered. No official casting decisions have been released publicly after news of the remake broke Monday, but singer Lizzo has her own idea of who should star in the film. After seeing tweets positing she and Chris Evans should star in the film after their mutual online flirtations, the “Good as Hell” artist posted a TikTok pushing for the role.

Using the “What are we talking about?” sound on the video platform, Lizzo first shows a tweet announcing the remake as she asks in a confused tone, “What are we talking about?” Then posting another tweet campaigning for her and Evans to take the starring roles, she asks again, “What are we talking about?” but this time making it a seductive question.”What y’all think?” Lizzo captioned the video, adding a smirking emoji.