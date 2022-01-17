Bob Saget Laid to Rest as Family, ‘Full House’ Co-Stars and More Attend Funeral

Just five days after he was found dead in a Florida hotel room, beloved Full House star Bob Saget was laid to rest in a star-studded funeral at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills on Friday. Before the weekend, Saget was honored by family and friends in a small, intimate ceremony, which included his Full House co-stars and comedian friends.

While TMZ reports at least 300 people were in attendance, some of the more notable guests included Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos and Dave Coulier. In addition to Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo leading the funeral services, Stamos’ wife Caitlin McHugh also attended as did Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Judd Apatow, Seth Green and John Mayer. Saget’s pallbearers were Mayer, Stamos, Coulier, Norman Lear, Ted Sarandos and Steve Hale.

Saget’s widow Rizzo took to Instagram over the weekend to reflect on the life and love she shared with her “sweet husband, ” sharing how she was married to “THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH.” The award-winning travel host and blogger admits she was blessed to be on a “crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years,” going on to state how they made each other “the happiest we’d ever been” and forever changed each other’s lives. “I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you,” she wrote alongside an image of the two. “Most importantly. I have no regrets. We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.”

Adding how “Bob was a force,” Rizzo went on to thank everyone for their kindness and support. “Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful,” she wrote. “Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability, it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter. (No, you will never see me do stand-up). I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always. Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”

Saget, the star of the 1990s sitcom Full House and longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, died Jan. 9 at the age of 65. He was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the fire department discovered him unresponsive in his hotel room. He was pronounced dead at the scene. While the circumstances of his death are unknown at this time, authorities do not suspect foul play and reportedly died in his sleep following the completed autopsy.

To honor Saget and all the work he did for the organization, the SRF has set up special webpages for new donors to help make a difference. The site also includes a long overview of Saget’s work with SRF and all the things he helped accomplish there. Many friends, fans and colleagues are helping to spread awareness in the wake of Saget’s passing.