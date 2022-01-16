Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Makes First Statement Since His Shocking Death

Bob Saget’s widow is speaking out for the first time since the Full House star’s shocking death. Kelly Rizzo was just as stunned as most of the globe when news broke about Saget’s passing, expressing her sadness and adoration for Saget in a touching Instagram post.

“My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH,” Rizzo wrote with a photo of her and the late sitcom dad together. “I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever. I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Rizzo continued, making it clear she has no regrets about her time with Saget and their love was real, something reinforced by saying it to each other “500 times every day.” “I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.” She goes on to talk about Saget as a person and his treatment of the world outside.

“I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers,” Rizzo continued. “Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful. Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give. And to the best of my ability it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world.”

Rizzo makes a vow to continue Saget’s work with the Scleroderma Research Foundation, and to continue showing his daughter’s love no matter what. She also makes clear she won’t be hopping on stage to take up his stand-up career any time soon. “I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always,” Rizzo closed her statement. “Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”

The widow of the Full House star also showed her love for Saget at his memorial service on Friday, with photos showing her being comforted by her husband’s famous friends and loved ones, and also wearing their wedding ring around her neck, close to her heart. There’s little doubt that Bob Saget loved and felt loved, right up till the end.