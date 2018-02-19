Bob Saget Trolls Fergie After Singer’s National Anthem Performance

Fergie performed the national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and her performance didn’t go over so well with social media. People began criticizing the singer for attempting to put a twist on the traditional song, which the former Black Eyed Peas member performed in a very untraditional jazz style.

One of those people was actor Bob Saget, who used Twitter to share his thoughts.

“Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key,” he wrote.

Saget was not the only viewer who was baffled by the star’s performance, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts about Fergie’s stylistic choice for the song.

“I’ve seen the national anthem performed hundreds of times but never in the key of ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ congrats @Fergie,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was ‘my friends drunk mom acting sexy’ she nailed it,” added a second.

Others cracked a few patriotic jokes.

“It has been HOURS since Fergie sang the national anthem at the NBA all star game and the president has STILL refused to acknowledge and respond as the leader we need as a nation in this time of strife,” one person wrote.

“Fergie didn’t sing the National Anthem that America needed,” another tweeted. “She sang the anthem that America deserved.”

Some shared the reactions of others in the crowd, with one user posting photos of players’ faces.

