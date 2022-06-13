John Stamos Upset After Bob Saget Absent from 2022 Tony Awards In Memoriam

✖

John Stamos didn't hesitate to call out the Tony Awards after his late Full House co-star, Bob Saget, was noticeably excluded from the "In Memoriam" segment at the 75th annual celebration. Stamos took to Twitter Sunday ahead of the broadcast with a scathing tweet, calling on the Tonys to "do the right thing" and include Saget.

"Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards," the Fuller House star tweeted. "Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him."

During Sunday's "In Memoriam," celebrities who had died over the past year were honored, including Sidney Poitier and Stephen Sondheim, as Billy Porter performed "On the Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady. Saget was best known for his work in comedy and on television but was involved in live theater as well, playing Man in Chair in a 2006 production of The Drowsy Chaperone and Pastor Greg in 2015's Hand to God.

Saget died in January at the age of 65 in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida after a medical examiner determined he suffered head trauma consistent with some kind of fall. Stamos was one of the many who expressed their devastation at the loss of the America's Funniest Home Videos alum, tweeting shortly after news broke of his death, "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

During Sunday's ceremony, Sondheim was given a second, separate tribute. The legendary composer, who died in November 2021, was honored by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bernadette Peters. "All of us who love and dedicate our lives to the performing arts felt profound loss last November when we lost a musical giant: Stephen Sondheim," the Hamilton star said. "Steve touched our lives in a multitude of ways through his immortal music and lyrics, through his teaching and advocacy for young writers and through letters."

He added, "Stephen wrote them to friends, to up-and-coming artists, to countless people who he never met. He wrote so many letters that you'd wonder when he had time to pick up a Black Wing 62 pencil and write a song. I stand here on behalf of generations of artists he took the time to encourage."