Tom Selleck and Larry Manetti Reunite for 'Mangum, P.I.' Reunion on 'Blue Bloods'

Blue Bloods will host a Magnum, P.I. reunion in a future episode this season. Larry Manetti, who played Orville "Rick" Wright in the classic 1980s series, joined Tom Selleck and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast this week. Selleck and Manetti are the last surviving members of the main Magnum cast.

"[Magnum Monday]! It's a mini Magnum, P.I. reunion, on the set of [Blue Bloods] this week, with guest star Larry Manetti & Tom Selleck – together again," Donnie Wahlberg wrote on Instagram Monday. "Wishing the late greats Roger E Mosley & John Hillerman could be here, too." Wahlberg shared a photo of the entire Blue Bloods cast, with Manetti sitting next to Selleck.

The original Magnum, P.I. series ran from 1980 to 1988 on CBS and starred Selleck as the titular private investigator Thomas Magnum. John Hillerman, who died in November 2017, starred as Jonathan Higgins. Robert E. Mosley, who died in August 2022, played helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin. Manetti and Mosley both made guest appearances on the Magnum P.I. reboot, which stars Jay Hernandez as Magnum and Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins.

CBS has not announced when Manetti's Blue Bloods episode will air. However, the upcoming March 3 episode does feature a special guest. Lauren Patten will return to play Rachel Witten, Eddie's former partner who is now a social worker. Rachel's loyalties are tested when she brings an excessive force allegation against an officer.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and is now in its 13th season. The current main cast includes Selleck as Commissioner Frank Reagan, Wahlberg as Det. Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as A.D.A. Erin Reagan, Will Estes as Sgt. Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan. The series is available to stream on Paramount+. Meanwhile, the Magnum P.I. reboot now airs at 9 p.m. ET Sundays on NBC.

When CBS renewed several shows for the 2023-2024 TV season earlier this month, Blue Bloods was not among them. However, Deadline reported that CBS' talks to renew the series for its 14th season were going in a positive direction. CBS is reportedly pushing for "pretty deep" budget cuts which put the show's future "in limbo." Blue Bloods is typically renewed much later than other CBS shows, with Season 13 not being picked up until May 2022.