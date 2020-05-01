'Blue Bloods' Star Nick Cordero Has 'Holes in His Lungs' From Coronavirus Battle, Wife Says

✖

Broadway star Nick Cordero has suffered another setback amid his continued battle with the coronavirus. In a health update Thursday, the Blue Bloods actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed that her husband’s lungs are so severely damaged that doctors have compared them to those of someone who has been smoking for 50 years.

"Yesterday was a very hard day," Kloots said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories, according to E! News. "It started off with a low blood count. Luckily, Nick's CT scans came back clear of internal bleeding as of now. So, that was a huge blessing, huge blessing. However, we did learn that due to COVID, Nick's lungs are severely damaged to look almost like he's been a smoker for 50 years, they'd said. They're that damaged. There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don't want holes to be."

Kloots went on to explain that doctors discovered the damage to his lungs when Cordero's oxygen count went down, prompting them to clean out his lungs. She added that doctors would be performing a scan of the actor's lungs with an ink to "get a better picture of what's going on," and "find out from this culture what the fungus is so that they can specifically give the right medication to attack that fungus."

"The doctor that I was speaking to is absolutely wonderful and has the best bedside manner," Kloots said. "So the doctor told me that if Nick was in his seventies, we'd be having a different conversation. He's 41, and he's been fighting. He's been fighting really hard. We know he's literally been thrown every curve ball that he could be thrown. He told me that if it was his brother in there that he would not be giving up hope. So I'm not giving up hope. I'm not giving up hope.

Later in her update, Kloots also opened up about how she is holding up, admitting that "it is definitely the hardest thing I've ever had to go through" and "definitely the hardest thing I think I'll probably ever have to go through." Saying that it's hard to keep her spirits up, Kloots added that she has times where she’s "absolutely terrified and super scared."

"I have definitely let myself cry; I have definitely let myself scream and rage and just be frustrated. What I always come around to is, you know, what will help Nick the most right now, and what will help me the most right now?" she said in part. "I just think that what I can do right now for my mental state is allow myself those moments, and I do…but don't give into them yet. I don't need to lose hope; I don't need to lose strength; I don't need to lose positivity."