'Blue Bloods' Actor Nick Cordero's Wife Gives Grim Health Update as He Battles Coronavirus

✖

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, is continuing to keep fans updated on her husband's battle with the coronavirus. Appearing on CBS This Morning Thursday, Kloots revealed that the Blue Bloods actor is still on a ventilator after suffering a number of setbacks in his battle against the virus, which he has since tested negative for after receiving a positive diagnosis earlier this month.

"Today was supposed to be putting in a trach [tube] and a feeding tube," Kloots told Gayle King in a previously recorded interview that aired Thursday. "Unfortunately, this morning his blood count was really really low. Low blood count can mean that he's internally bleeding from somewhere, so now we have to wait."

Broadway's @iamNickCordero suffered a new setback in his battle against COVID-19. He's in a medically-induced coma & has been on a ventilator for a month. His right leg was amputated after suffering complications.@GayleKing spoke w/ his wife @AmandaKloots who remains optimistic pic.twitter.com/FawZrvm2Sw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 30, 2020

The Thursday morning update marked just the latest Kloots has given fans since her husband was admitted to the intensive care unit in late March for what was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After undergoing a procedure to insert a temporary pacemaker in his heart, Kloots had revealed on Monday that doctors were unable to remove him from a ventilator due to issues with his blood pressure stemming after he developed a fever.

"Unfortunately, they are not able to remove the ventilator today and put the trach [tube] in because early this morning he got a fever that caused his blood pressure to drop slightly," Kloots said, explaining that her husband also started taking a "little bit of blood pressure medication," which he'd previously stopped taking after his health improved. "They are trying to just really make sure that this fever doesn't really go anywhere, get out of control. They're doing a couple tests to try find out the source of this fever."

"They have got it under control," she went on to assure fans, who have been vocal in their support for the actor. "They are working on him and taking good care of him, but they are going to set aside the ventilator removal until they get this under control. So please keep us and Nick in your prayers."

Just a day later, Kloots revealed that her husband, who had his right leg amputated due to blood pressure issues, also went into septic shock. According to Kloots, Cordero developed an infection in his lungs that spread to his blood. Doctors, she said, "went in and completely cleaned out his lungs" and put him on "some blood pressure medication to help his blood pressure come back up."

Cordero and Kloots married in October of 2017 and share 10-month-old son Elvis together. Cordero, a Tony-nominated Canadian stage actor, has a number of credits to his name, including Waitress, Rock of Ages, and A Bronx Tale as well as two episodes of Blue Bloods, two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episodes, and the film Mob Town.