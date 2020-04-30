'Blue Bloods' Actor Nick Cordero's Wife Says She Misses Him in Sweet Post Amid His Coronavirus Battle

✖

Nearly a month after her husband was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for the coronavirus, Amanda Kloots, the wife of Blue Bloods alum Nick Cordero, is opening up about the struggle of not having him by her side. On Wednesday, Kloots took to Instagram with a sweet throwback photo of herself and Cordero, writing, "I miss him [Day 29]."

View this post on Instagram

The emotional post was met with an outpouring of support from Kloots' followers, who have been following Cordero's journey. Over the course of the near-month the Broadway star has been in the intensive care unit, many have shown their support using the "[Live Your Life]" hashtag, with the actor's former Waitress castmates even coming together remotely over the weekend to perform a cover of his single.

"My heart just heart! We all miss him for YOU sweet girl!" wrote Dani Schaffer. "Praying praying praying Dear God let the doctors use their gifts to heal Nick and bring him home! He has unfinished business to do! Amen!"

"Can't stop thinking of you and what you guys are going through, i am in awe how much positive light you shine!" commented one fan. "He will come out of this and you guys will be stronger than ever."

"We'll toast with Bucks Fizz and a cheese board when all this madness is over," actress Florence Pugh added. "Loving you both so much."

After initially being diagnosed with pneumonia, Cordero was hospitalized in the intensive care unit in late March after he had difficulty breathing. Fearing that he had been "misdiagnosed," Kloots later confirmed that her husband, who was unconscious, was battling the coronavirus. Since his hospitalization, Cordero has endured a number of ups and downs, including blood pressure issues that forced doctors to amputate his right leg. Although things seemed to be looking up after that, Kloots revealed in an update on Tuesday that her husband went into septic shock.

Cordero has a number of credits to his name. In 2014, he earned a Tony nomination for Bullets Over Broadway. His other stage credits include Waitress, Rock of Ages, and A Bronx Tale. He also starred on Blue Bloods as Victor Lugo in two episodes and played different characters in two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episodes. Last year, he starred in the movie Mob Town with David Arquette.