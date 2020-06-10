Nick Cordero Had a 'Rocky Night' After He 'Spiked a Fever' During His Hospitalization, Wife Says

✖

Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero suffered a "little blip" amid his recovery from coronavirus complications after he recently "spiked a fever," his wife, Amanda Kloots, said in a health update. Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Kloots opened up about the "bit of a rocky night" her husband experienced as he remains hospitalized in the ICU at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Addressing fans, who have continued to rally their support around Cordero, Kloots assured that "everything is back to normal today and that was just a little blip that can happen in ICU," PEOPLE reports. She added that her husband is "stable" and "things are going, I think, good." According to Kloots, Cordero had "spiked a fever" overnight, forcing doctors "to do a little bit of fixing of that and antibiotics." She said that they will likely be "looking at doing another, hopefully, CT scan of his lungs to see what kind of progress or if there's further damage in his lungs." Throughout his more than two-month hospitalization, Cordero has suffered a number of setbacks, including lung infections.

Kloots also revealed that doctors will "maybe do another round of stem cells" treatment to help repair and strengthen his lungs. Sharing "exciting news" over the weekend, Kloots had revealed on Sunday that her husband had started stem-cell treatment, expressing her hopes that it would "help repair, strengthen Nick's lungs and get him any better" and possibly bridge "us to the next level in healing for him."

In her Tuesday update, Kloots also opened up about the difficulty of her husband being unable to celebrate and be there as their son, Elvis, turned one. She said that "it breaks my heart" and she "literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad." Kloots said that while her husband may not be able to be there with them, she planned "on FaceTiming so he can see Elvis." She admitted that "it's going to be really hard."

Kloots also opened up about her son’s birthday in an Instagram post, in which she shared a number of photos from shortly after Elvis was born. Following his birth, Kloots said, Elvis was immediately taken to the ICU "because there was fluid in his lungs." During his two-night stay there, she and her husband "visited him all day" and they "couldn't stop staring at him and eventually holding him." Kloots concluded the post by writing, "My two Cordero men: last June Elvis is in the NICU. This June Nick is in the ICU," adding, "these guys are really trying to take me down."