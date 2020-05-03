'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Wife Hopes for 'Good Recovery Days Ahead' in Coronavirus Battle After Ventilator Removal

✖

Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots is hopeful the former Blue Bloods actor is on the mend during his ongoing battle with the coronavirus. Kloots revealed Cordero is no longer on a ventilator, which is a "great sign for some good recovery days ahead," she said in an Instagram Story video Friday. Cordero has been hospitalized for a month since testing positive for the coronavirus. Kloots said on April 24 her husband tested negative for the virus, but Cordero continues to face health challenges.

"He is on the trach. They did it! And he's okay and he's free of the ventilator, thank God," Kloots said Friday, reports The Daily Mail. "We have been trying to do this for Nick for so many weeks now, and it just kept getting stalled and pushed back because of his health. And now, he was finally healthy enough today to get the trach and the ventilator is out. His face is clear of all of those tubes."

The operation Kloots referred to is the tracheostomy procedure, which involves cutting a hole in the patient's neck. This allows the doctors to move ventilator tubes from his nose and mouth directly to his airway. Kloots said this is "amazing news" because Cordera will be "a lot more comfortable."

"I think he'll be feeling better, even subconsciously feeling better," Kloots said. "I think this is a great sign for some good recovery days ahead and for him to be able to wake up and have that pressure relieved from his throat. Trach is in, woohoo."

On Friday, Kloots also shared photos from a day at the beach in Malibu with the couple's young son. In the caption, Kloots revealed she picked up Cordero's personal items, including his wedding ring, to take home instead of leaving it at the hospital. She also took a medallion Cordero wore around his neck because it previously belonged to his father. "I put it on immediately along with a pinky ring I gave him for his birthday this year," she wrote. "Anything to feel closer to him at this time makes me feel better."

Cordero was hospitalized in late March for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. While hospitalized, his right leg was amputated due to clotting issues. On April 24, Cordero was given two new coronavirus tests, which both came back negative, Kloots said at the time. Still, his health issues continued. On Thursday, Kloots said Cordero said his lungs were so damaged by COVID-19, his doctors said it look liked he smoked for 50 years. "They're that damaged. There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don't want holes to be," she said.

However, she did her best to keep a positive outlook. "It's May 1. Nick was induced and put on a ventilator in the ICU on April 1. New month, same goal!" Kloots wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of a banner reading "#WakeUpNick" put up in their Los Angeles neighborhood. "YOU CAN DO IT BABY! Also, our neighbors are awesome."