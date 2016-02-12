Blake Lively Strips Down for Cheeky Joke to Promote Ryan Reynolds in 'Free Guy'

✖

Ryan Reynolds' new action-comedy Free Guy hits theaters on Friday, August 13, and his wife, fellow actor Blake Lively, is putting her Instagram stories to good use to promote the project. Lively posted a photo of herself in a stunning floral bikini to her Instagram story, posing with her back to the camera and her backside on full display. "Go see [Free Guy] this weekend or you'll be bummed" she wrote, adding a gif of Reynolds from the film.

Lively also jokingly called out Rotten Tomatoes for a post about Free Guy where they used a photo of the other famous Canadian Ryan, Ryan Gosling, from his movie The Nice Guys. "[Rotten Tomatoes], really?" she wrote in a different Instagram story. "This photo is very confusing to all the people who can't tell Canadian Ryans apart."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reynolds joked that he is constantly trolled by Lively and she's gotten their three daughters -- James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 22 months -- in on the jokes as well. When asked whether he'd ever been trolled in real life, Reynolds replied "Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home. Even my daughters now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing."

This is a couple that clearly enjoys each other's company. Reynolds also recently told Sirius XM's Jess Cagle that Lively's actually stepped in for him on a number of occasions, writing a few of his iconic lines in various movies. "I write on a lot of my movies," Reynolds explained, per ComicBook.com. "It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not… There's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake — that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and 'What about this?' And I'd be like, 'That's incredible.' And you know, it's funny. I don't know. Maybe it's 'cause there's inherent sexism in the business — I will say that a lot of times, 'She wrote that — Blake like, wrote that not me. That was was her.' And it's like, they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it."