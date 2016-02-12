Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Blake Lively Contributed to 'Deadpool'

✖

Ryan Reynolds reveals his multi-hyphenate wife Blake Lively played a larger role in Deadpool than fans imagined, saying that she helped write more than just a few of the flawed superhero's jokes for the film. The star tells Sirius XM's Jess Gagle that she's actually stepped in for him on a number of occasions, writing a few of his iconic lines in various movies.

"I write on a lot of my movies," Reynolds explained, per ComicBook.com. "It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not… There's a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake — that Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard, and 'What about this?' And I'd be like, 'That's incredible.' And you know, it's funny. I don't know. Maybe it's 'cause there's inherent sexism in the business — I will say that a lot of times, 'She wrote that — Blake like, wrote that not me. That was was her.' And it's like, they still, later on, repeat the story as I wrote it."

With stories like that, it's no wonder how the couple has become millions of fans' "couple goals." Reynolds and Lively have been known to draw laughter from their followers with their hilarious pranks on each other, but they've also put some smiles on people's faces by showing their deep love for each other. Reynolds recently showed his wife some affection, praising her on Mother's Day. "It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives,” The Deadpool star wrote on Instagram. “I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism. Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.”