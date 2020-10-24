Blake Lively Spoils Ryan Reynolds With Birthday Pie in Hilarious Post Celebrating His Special Day

✖

Blake Lively spoiled Ryan Reynolds on his 43rd birthday Friday by baking him a birthday pie instead of a cake. Reynolds made his own hilarious joke about his birthday on Twitter where he demanded Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke get a new birthday because she turned 34 Friday. This was a big week for Reynolds, who also cast a ballot for the first time in the U.S. on Thursday.

Lively shared a photo of herself presenting the birthday pie with lit candles to Reynolds, who had a smile stretching from ear to ear on his face. The Gossip Girl star also included a close-up photo of the pie. "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE," Lively, 33, wrote. "2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married."

Meanwhile, Renolds took to Twitter, where he shared a tweet wishing Clarke a happy birthday. "So sorry. I moved her birthday this year. It was feeling a little crowded for me," the Deadpool star wrote. He later added that he was excited to "announce" that Feb. 29 would be Clarke's new birthday so it would only come up once every four years. Clarke might have been too busy to see the joke since she went skydiving for her birthday and shared a few photos on Instagram.

Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to three daughters, James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1. Lively, who was born in Los Angeles, finally got to give Reynolds a taste of voting in the U.S. when she and the Canada-born star dropped off their absentee ballot on Thursday. Reynolds thanked Lively for making the first time "so gentle and loving," adding it was "super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud." Lively joked that Reynolds was "understandably scared" for his first time and it "all happened so fast."

Weirdly enough, the part of the voting photo that caught everyone's eyes was Lively looking barefoot in Reynolds' post. In her own post though, she was wearing high-heels, which were clearly drawn on. Lively confirmed she added them later on, joking that Christian Louboutin should hire her to design shoes because she is a "barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience."