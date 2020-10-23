'Game of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Jumps out of Plane for Her 34th Birthday

✖

What better way to celebrate your 34th birthday than to jump out of a plane? Emilia Clarke decided to do just that and the photo she shared on social media took us back to her daring Game of Thrones days.

"What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what," she posted in her caption before using several hashtags. "Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Oct 23, 2020 at 6:19am PDT

Many fans showed their love and support for the actress in the comment section. While several wished her a simple happy birthday and others used emojis to express their well-wishes, others couldn't help but reference Game of Thrones. "After flying on a dragon, piece of cake. Happy everything," one person wrote, while another added, "Mother of Dragons now trying to fly by herself."

One person, in particular, left a rather lengthy post not only wishing her a happy birthday but explaining how big of an inspiration she is to her. "I wish you the happiest birthday ever! And I'm sending you the biggest hug you can imagine and may all your wishes come true!" she started. "I could never put into words how much you mean to me. You're one of the most specials persons in my life. You're so intelligent, down to earth, optimistic, heartwarming, pure, full of love and so damn talented. Your heart is really made out of gold, like seriously, you're such a big inspiration to me. I don't know any other person who is as selfless as you! You always take care of the people you love and would never put yourself first — but sometimes you definitely should, because you deserve the best and so so so much more!! Please take care of yourself, always! You are more than enough!"

The social media user continued her post by complementing the actress even more. This along with so many other comments showed the 34-year-old how loved and appreciated she really is. Since the young star rose to fame on the hit HBO series, she's gone on to star in roles on the big screen with films like Last Christmas and Above Suspicion. Fans can't help but follow her throughout her new journey as one chapter has closed and a new one has opened.