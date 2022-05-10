Blac Chyna Under Criminal Investigation

✖

Blac Chyna is under criminal investigation for battery, reports TMZ, after she allegedly kicked a woman in the stomach and damaged her phone early Friday morning at a bar in Los Angeles. The alleged victim, Sequoya King, filed a police report against the model, telling TMZ she and Chyna got into a verbal altercation that turned physical.

King claims that Chyna took her phone out of her hand and slammed it to the ground after getting upset that she thought people were recording her at the bar. King denied using her phone to record but says Chyna didn't believe her, also kicking her in the stomach and causing her to fall down. King says Chyna's friends pulled her away and got her into a car. In video of the aftermath of the alleged attack, you can hear King say, "Did you feel good when you kicked me in my fat-ass stomach?" Chyna and her legal team have yet to address the allegation.

Chyna's alleged altercation comes on the heels of her loss against the Kardashians in a $140 million defamation lawsuit. Chyna alleged that the famous family defamed her with claims of her being violent with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, which ended up ruining her reality television career by prompting the end of Rob & Chyna on E!. A jury ruled not to award Chyna any damages in her nearly five-year lawsuit against the family, finding that the Kardashian family's actions did not affect the longevity of Chyna's reality show or her career overall.

In the aftermath, Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, told TMZ that she has plans for a new show with her daughter. "We are going to do one [a new show], on my network it's called the SHN network it's called Talking With Tokyo," Toni told the outlet, explaining that the new series isn't a reality show, but a talk show featuring guests. "Every day [we will be interviewing] people celebrities, you TMZ, bloggers, come on on stage sit down and talk." Asked directly if the series would be a reality show, she replied, "Oh no no no ... Two chairs and a sofa for whoever to get comfortable and talk to [us]."