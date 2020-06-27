Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone on Instagram Following Alleged Message About Abusers

Billie Eilish reportedly just made a bold move on Instagram. According to E! News, Eilish unfollowed everyone on Instagram. Her move came shortly after she supposedly posted a message on her Instagram Story in which she asked her fans to let her know if she was following their abuser so that she could unfollow them.

On Wednesday, E! News reported that Eilish had made the major change to her Instagram account. While the singer is currently followed by 64 million users on the platform, she is no longer following anyone. As of right now, it's unclear why she chose to do this. But, shortly before they took notice of this change, fans claimed that Eilish allegedly posted a message on her Instagram Story that read, "If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you." One individual wrote on Twitter that Eilish allegedly unfollowed multiple famous men on the platform, men who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the past (it is unconfirmed whether Eilish did take this action before choosing to unfollow everyone). Although, it was later determined that the singer has simply unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

In recent weeks, Eilish has been active on Instagram as she's been using her platform in order to share information about COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. In late May, she even issued some strong words for President Donald Trump amidst the anti-racism protests that were sparked by George Floyd's murder. Eilish first addressed Trump's tweets, including one in which he called protesters "thugs" and condoned the use of shooting for looters. In response to his messages, she wrote, "Are you dead f—ing serious???? EAT A HUGE F—ING D— AND CHOKE ON IT."

The "bury a friend" singer went on to share that she had a bone to pick with those who use the phrase "All Lives Matter." She explained exactly how erroneous it is to use the term by writing, "If your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? NO. You're gonna help you friend because they are in pain because they are in need because they are bleeding." She ended her post by emphasizing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, as she wrote, "The slogan #BlackLivesMatter does not mean other lives don't. It's calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't f—ing matter. And they f—ing do!!!! It means black. lives. f—ing. matter."