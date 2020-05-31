Billie Eilish Slams Donald Trump With Colorful NSFW Remark Amid George Floyd Protests

Like many others during this difficult time in the country, singer Billie Eilish has some words of criticism for President Donald Trump in light of the current protests going on in honor of George Floyd. But, that wasn't all that she had to say on social media. On Instagram, Eilish not only directed her message at Trump but at those who still use "All Lives Matter" in lieu of "Black Lives Matter."

According to Entertainment Tonight, Eilish first addressed a few of Trump's tweets, including one in which he called protestors "thugs" and condoned the use of shooting for looters. In response to his messages, the "bury a friend" singer wrote on her Instagram Story, “Are you dead f*king serious???? EAT A HUGE F**KING D**K AND CHOKE ON IT.” Eilish then put together some of her thoughts for a lengthier Instagram message that she posted on her feed.

In Eilish's Instagram post, she wrote that she didn't want to see anyone using the phrase "All Lives Matter" in reference to this crisis and gave more than a few reasons why. She started her post by writing that she took the time to make sure that her message was "respectful" and well thought out. She wrote, “If I hear one more white person say ‘all lives matter’ one more f**king time I’m gonna lose my f**king mind…no one is saying your life doesn’t matter…this is not about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger."

Eilish then shared an anecdote to showcase exactly why she believes that no one should be using the "All Lives Matter" phrase. She explained, “If your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter? NO. You’re gonna help you friend because they are in pain because they are in need because they are bleeding.” The singer then continued to share her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and even acknowledged her own privilege.

“You are privileged whether you like it or not. Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling and still you skin colour is giving you more privilege. If all lives matter why are black people killed just for being black? Why are immigrants persecuted?” Eilish continued to question in her Instagram post. “The slogan #BlackLivesMatter does not mean other lives don’t. It’s calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don’t f**king matter. And they f**king do!!!! It means black. lives. f**king. matter.”