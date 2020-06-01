Billie Eilish Slams 'All Lives Matter' Movement

Billie Eilish is sending a strong message about the All Lives Matter movement and white privilege`as she makes the case for the Black Lives Matter cause. The "Bad Guy" singer took to Instagram with a lengthy note as protests against racism and police brutality continue worldwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Eilish writes that she had been trying to figure out how to "address this delicately" given her platform, but "holy f—king s—, I'm just gonna start talking." She continued, "If I hear one more white person say 'aLL liVeS maTtEr' one more f—ing time, I'm gonna lose my f—ing mind," Eilish wrote to people who support All Lives Matter, "Will you shut the f— up? No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you. All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger."

Eilish explained, "Society gives you privilege just for being white," adding that while white people might be "poor" and "struggling," their skin color is giving them "more privilege than you even realize and nobody is saying that makes you better than anyone. It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color!!! You are privileged!!"

"If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black?" she asked, adding that while white privilege also hurts Hispanic, Native American and Asian people, "right now right in this moment... we have to address hundreds of years of oppression of black people." She continued, "The slogan of #BlackLivesMatter does not mean other lives don't. It's calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't f—ing matter!!!!!! And they f—ing do!!!!!!"

Eilish hashtagged her post "Justice for George Floyd," calling for the officers involved in the 46-year-old Minnesota man's death in police custody to be held accountable. Fired officer Derek Chauvin, who was videotaped kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, but have yet to have charges filed against them.