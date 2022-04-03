Bill Maher Decides Jada Pinkett Smith’s Alopecia is Real Issue After Oscars 2022

After a week of discussion about Will Smith, Chris Rock and the slap that stole the Oscars, Bill Maher had his chance to comment on it with his latest Real Time on Friday. Maher pointed out what he felt was the real issue at the heart of the controversy: Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

“If you are so lucky in life as to have that be your medical problem, just say ‘thank God,’” Maher said during the show to guests Laura Coates and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. “It’s not life threatening. It’s part of – for most people, 80 percent of men, 50 percent of women – it’s part of aging. Aging is, trust me I know, it’s the degradation of the flesh. It happens to all of us.”

Everyone in America spent the entire week talking about #TheSlap heard around the world. So the whole "keep my wife's name out of your mouth" didn't work out too well. pic.twitter.com/Jy8Is5dkcY — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 2, 2022

While Chris Rock’s joke during the Oscars inspired Will Smith’s attack and outburst, it doesn’t seem like the issue should be how Jada Pinkett Smith should dress and act when in public. And while it may have been a misunderstanding on Rock’s part, Smith has been open about her experience and the scrutiny woman, specifically black women, face regarding their looks all the time. It’s a widespread issue and Smith has been open about it, but to Maher it seems that it all boils down to “wear a wig.”

Maher also said that the moment with Will Smith uncovered “aspects of society” he would call ugly, including “toxic masculinity, victim culture and liberal hypocrisy.” No matter where you fall on the moment and debate about Smith, confusion about why it happened has been worse than the initial hit.

Maher’s comments rubbed plenty of people the wrong way on social media. “It’s an auto immune disease with serious physical and psychological impact. To say it’s an insignificant affliction; that you could live with it if that’s what was wrong with you vs leukemia. Seriously insensitive and ignorant,” one user wrote at the comedian. “Bill Maher talks about toxic masculinity while being the exact example of what it is,” another added.

As some pointed out, Maher’s current m.o. seems to be whatever outrage he can co-opt to garner attention. Is it working? People do still hate watch him weekly and tune in via HBO. Still, if your biting comedy take is “wear a wig,” you’re not breaking much ground.