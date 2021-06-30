Phylicia Rashad Speaks Out After Bill Cosby Conviction Is Overturned

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned Wednesday, and the former TV star's on-screen spouse Phylicia Rashad is reacting with a controversial comment. After the news was announced, Rashad took to Twitter to proclaim her happiness, stating that a "terrible wrong" has been "righted." She added that she believes Cosby's initial conviction was "a miscarriage of justice."

On Wednesday, it was reported that Pennsylvania’s Supreme court has overturned 83-year-old Cosby's previous sexual assault conviction. In a statement, the court explained that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who chose to have Cosby arrested, "was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby." This was due to a deal Cosby had made with the former D.A., which was made so that the comedy legend would agree to testify in a civil case brought by Andrea Constand, the Temple University sports administrator he had been convicted of drugging and violating.

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

Following the news of Cosby facing freedom, after spending nearly three years of a possible 10-year sentence behind bars, Rashad made her controversial comments on Twitter. However, she shut off her replies, so people cannot tweet back to that specific post. Scroll down to read more about the case and see what social media users are saying about Rashad's defense of Cosby.