'Cosby Show' Star Phylicia Rashad Criticized as 'Enabler' to Bill Cosby, But Social Media Fires Back

This Mother's Day, social media became embroiled in a surprising debate about whether actress Phylicia Rashad was in some way responsible for the sexual assaults of her Cosby Show co-star Bill Cosby. It started with some fans posting tributes to Rashad and her maternal character Clair Huxtable in honor of the holiday. When some critics called Rashad and Clair "enablers" for Cosby, the discussion got heated.

"Clair Huxtable was an enabler of the longest and most prolific drug rape predator in U.S. History, Bill Cosby," one user proclaimed. "Everyone on set knew he was a sadistic predator. Everyone. Seventy-five women drugged and raped by Cosby and he got away with it because of enablers." That post has since been deleted, but the debates and speculations it raised rage on.

To be clear, there's no proof or even strong evidence that Rashad knew about Cosby's crimes or aided him with them in any way, and Clair Huxtable is a fictional character. However, Rashad did defend Cosby as recently as 2015, telling Showbiz 411: "What you're seeing is the destruction of a legacy. And I think it's orchestrated. I don't know why or who's doing it, but it's the legacy. And it's a legacy that is so important to the culture. Someone is determined to keep Bill Cosby off TV, and it's worked."

As for Cosby himself, he has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women in dozens of cases, with suspiciously similar stories spread out across years and various settlements made out of court. However, he has only been convicted of three counts of aggravated assault of a single woman. He was sentenced to three to ten years in a Pennsylvania state prison, which he began serving in September of 2018. Many of the other allegations against him fall outside of the statute of limitations.

The conversation became muddled as some users moved to defend Rashad, who has her own incredible legacy that is important to fans. Scroll down for a look at how the speculation and the war or perspectives played out.