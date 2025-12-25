Big New Lawsuit Against Kevin Costner Revealed

Kevin Costner’s legal troubles just keep piling up.

After a stunt worker sued him for sexual harassment back in May for his misconduct on the set of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, now a costume company is suing him for not paying his costume fees for the same movie.

Western Costume, a costuming company based in California, filed a breach of contract against Costner and his production company this past Monday. The lawsuit alleges that Costner ran up an unpaid bill of over $130,000, despite the costumes being used in the as-yet-unreleased film.

The company is seeking over $440,000 in the suit, including $134,256.82 for the unpaid costumes, $150,000 in economic damage, and $200,000 in legal fees.

Costner has faced many a challenge over the past few years trying to bring the Horizon series to life. The first two movies were filmed almost concurrently with each other, but the initial Horizon film was a major disappointment, making just $38 million on a $100 million budget. Since the film was a major flop, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures have opted not to release the second movie and put plans for a third and fourth on ice, despite the sequel already being completed.

Again, this isn’t the only lawsuit involving Horizon 2. Stunt worker Devyn LaBella alleged that she was “the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene” directed by Kevin Costner during the sequel’s production and that the scene was filmed “without proper notice, consent, preparation, or appropriate safeguard measures in place.” Costner has yet to stand trial regarding the allegations, although two of the ten counts were thrown out before the case goes to court.