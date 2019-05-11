Beyonce Shows off Dramatic New Hair Color on Date Night With Jay-Z

Beyonce showed off a new hairstyle while watching the Golden State Warriors take on the Rockets in Houston Friday night during the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals.

The “Formation” singer sported a long, curly hairdo, showing off some of blonde highlights amid a more dark brown color. The little blonde left was reminiscent of the honey blonde look Beyonce wore years ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beyonce was dressed in her hometown team colors, wearing a red and black leggings and top designed by Marine Serre, reports E! News. The leggings retail for about $515, while the top can be had for a cool $215.

She also wore a trench coat, small sunglasses and strappy black heels, while Jay-Z looked casual in an all-black outfit and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Beyonce’s dark hair earned rave reviews from fans who were more interested in that than the game.

Beyoncé with dark hair is rare. RT for good luck. 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/AKxpHf2iR6 — Black Culture News (@blackculturenew) May 11, 2019

Beyoncé is fine as hell with dark hair. — Reggie (@vanverbatim) May 11, 2019

Blonde hair is Beyonce’s signature hair color. — Angel❤️ (@HONESTYxLOYALTY) May 11, 2019

if dark hair beyoncé is on her way back… we’re not ready pic.twitter.com/pYxMIGfcBO — gil pickle🥒 (@gilliancliff0rd) May 11, 2019

Unfortunately for the Houston-born Beyonce, her presence was not enough to lift the Rockets past the Warriors. The Rockets lost 118-113, marking the fourth time in the last five playoffs the Rockets have been bounced from the postseason by the Warriors.

Beyonce’s appearance at the game made up a little bit for her skipping out on the 2019 Met Gala on Monday night. She has not attended the event since 2016, when she wore a latex Givenchy dress and walked the red carpet solo, notes Elle. Jay-Z joined her for the 2015 gala.

not even just Beyoncé, but DARK HAIR BEYONCÉ pulls up to your basketball game and you wanna embarrass yourself? smh — sixers advance! (@NikkiTheNoob) May 11, 2019

Currently on the toilet having a breakdown bc Beyoncé has dark hair — َ (@96allure) May 11, 2019

The “Love on Top” singer was supposed to attend the 2018 Met Gala, but a source told Entertainment Tonight she and Jay-Z decided to go on a trip before they started their On The Run II Tour. The source said she was supposed to wear a DUNDAS custom gown designed by Peter Dundas, who spent weeks working on it.

The Knowles family was still represented at the Met Gala, thanks to Solange Knowles, who wore a striking python print outfit. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the outfit was a custom Salvatore Ferragamo ensemble designed by creative director Paul Andrew.

Photo credit: Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images