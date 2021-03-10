Beyonce Sends Message to Meghan Markle After Tell-All Oprah Interview

✖

Beyoncé is showing support for Meghan Markle. Two days after the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, the singer posted a sweet message showing her love for Markle and thanking her for her "courage" to speak out on a range of important issues.

In a message shared to the homepage of her website, Beyoncé wrote, "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you." The message was shared alongside a photo of the pair at the U.K. premiere for The Lion King back in July of 2019, during which the "Formation" singer broke royal protocol by giving Markle a hug.

Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you. 💖https://t.co/V63MffuLAv pic.twitter.com/ymdPGx98O4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 10, 2021

The post marked just the most recent example of Beyoncé showing some love for the royal. During their acceptance speech for best international group (for The Carters) at the Brit Awards in London in 2019, not long after they first met the couple at The Lion King premiere, they appeared in a video alongside a painting of Markle dressed as a royal. The move was dubbed "political" by some. The singer later took to Instagram to share a photo from the night, writing that "in honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas."

Markle and Harry on Sunday made waves with their 90-minute tell-all interview with Winfrey, during which they opened up about life in America and their royal exit. Markle also opened up about the staggering toll life in the U.K. took on her mental health, revealing at one point she "just didn't want to be alive anymore." The couple, who also opened up about the "toxic" environment caused by British tabloids, also discussed the topic of racism, revealing that while Markle was pregnant with their first child, son Archie, there were "concerns and conversations" raised by a member of the royal family regarding "how dark" his skin would be.

Since the interview aired, a number of celebrities have rallied their support around the couple, including close friend Serena Williams. In a lengthy Instagram post, Williams said Markle's "words illustrated the pain and cruelty she's experienced," adding that she knows "first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us.”"

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace broke its 48-hour silence with a statement from Queen Elizabeth. That statement said the royal family was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been" for the royal couple. It added that "the issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning" and "they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.