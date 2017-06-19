It’s a Boy and a Girl for Beyonce

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are now the parents to two girls and a boy!

According to multiple sources, the new twins are a boy and a girl, Us Weekly reports. They are already parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The family announce their pregnancy news in February with a stunning baby bump photo shoot.

After days of rumors swirling about the arrival of the new babies, it was finally confirmed on Saturday night that the Bey hive was buzzing with two new infants.

The couple has yet to release a statement or reveal the names of their new babies.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur, Instagram / @beyonce