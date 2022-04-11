Peek Inside Betty White's Gorgeous California Seaside Home

The late Betty White spent her last days at the beautiful California seaside home she and her husband, game show host Allen Ludden, built in the late 1970s. The house is now on the market, listed at $7.95 million. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can take a tour of the home without traveling to Carmel-by-the-Sea. White died on Dec. 31 at 99, just a few weeks before she would have celebrated her 100th birthday. She was the "First Lady of Television," making a mark on the medium from its earliest days. She starred in dozens of game shows, including those hosted by Ludden, whom she married in 1963. The two were married until Ludden died in 1981, and White never remarried. During her incredible career, she won eight Emmys, including two for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and one for The Golden Girls. In 2010, she won her final competitive Emmy for hosting Saturday Night Live. White and Ludden built their Carmel home in 1978. They bought the empty plot of land for just $170,000, reports Dirt. It was designed by architect Edward M. Hicks and covers 3,600 square feet. Scroll on for a tour of the home.

Outdoor view (Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty) The home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The master suite on the lower level includes a large bedroom with a fireplace and attached bath. It is also connected to a sitting room with a second attached bath. There is also a dining room, which can be customized to be open to the kitchen or closed off.

Incredible sea view from inside the master bedroom (Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty) You will always have an incredible sea view no matter which room you find yourself in. The views from the deck show off the perfectly manicured landscape and flowerbeds. Beyond the shoreline rocks, visitors could see the white-sand beach that runs along with the property. There is also a forested hillside.

Relax in the living room (Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty) "The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen. It was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home," Nicole Truszkowski of Truszkowski Freedman & Associates, Sotheby's International Realty – Carmel Brokerage, told PEOPLE. "Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty's favorite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends." Truszkowski and Zak Freedman hold the listing.

White-sand beaches and manicured landscaping (Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty) The house is almost invisible from street level, aside from the garage. White "was a private person. Betty's home in Carmel was her special sanctuary, and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate," Truszkowski told PEOPLE.

Bathrooms connected to the main suite (Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty) White suffered a stroke about a week before her death, according to the death certificate TMZ obtained. Her cause of death was listed as a cerebrovascular incident, a loss of blood flow to part of the brain. One source said she was "alert and coherent after the stroke." Her longtime agent Jeff Witjas said she "died peacefully in her sleep at her home" on Dec. 31.

Art decorates the walls (Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty) White's funeral was private, but fans were invited to movie theaters to celebrate her life and legacy when the documentary Betty White: A Celebration was released. White recorded a message for fans shortly before her death. "I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years," White said. "Thank you so much, and stick around."