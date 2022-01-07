Betty White Honored by Girl Scouts With Her Own Commemorative Patch After Her Death at 99

The Girl Scouts are honoring Betty White, paying tribute to the late actress’ legacy with a commemorative patch through the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore’s Amazing Woman of the Month Series in January. The nationwide program is a “wonderful tribute” to The Golden Girls star after the beloved star died on Dec. 31 just weeks away from her 100th birthday.

“We are truly saddened at Betty White’s passing, but the incredible response to the patch program is a wonderful tribute to her impact on women,” Heather Coburn, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore told PEOPLE Thursday. “She is a strong role model for girls – a feminist, civil rights supporter, animal activist, brilliant actress, and overall nice human being.”

The Amazing Woman of the Month Series chooses an iconic woman every month that allows participants to earn a custom patch in their honor through self-guided activities. So far, honorees have included Shirley Chisholm, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. White was chosen as the January icon ahead of her passing, with the program encouraging girls to build a pretend TV, create their own game show, advocate for animals and learn how to get along with others.

When the Hot in Cleveland star passed away on Dec. 31, the signups for the program jumped from 712 to 2,059 all over the country. Registration remains open for $10, and an introduction to the program will be held from 7-7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 12 on Zoom live or available to watch later recorded.

White’s final moments were spent remembering her late husband, game show host Allen Ludden, who died in 1981. Close friend Vicki Lawrence, who worked with the star on The Carol Burnett Show and Mama’s Family, told The Hollywood Reporter she had learned from Carol Burnett a sweet story about White’s final word.

“I knew she was not well, and this was coming, but it was still sad not to hear from her,” Lawrence shared. “I talked to Carol yesterday, and we agreed it is so f-ing hard to watch the people you love go away. She said she spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’ That’s so lovingly sweet. I hope that is true.”