Peek Inside Brooke Shields' Cozy Chalet-Style $7.4M Pacific Palisades Home

Legendary model and actress Brooke Shields sold her home in southern California in early 2022, taking plenty of photos in the process. Real estate listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com give fans a glimpse of one of the most stylish celebrity homes in recent memory. Scroll on to see a virtual tour of Shields' home.

Shields got $7.4 million for her home in Pacific Palisades – one of the most upscale neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area. Now 58 years old, Shields seems to be more or less retired, so she likely enjoyed plenty of quiet days at this secluded house. Shields became a household name at a young age when she appeared in Pretty Baby at the age of 12. She went on to star in movies like The Blue Lagoon, Wanda Nevada and The Midnight Meat Train, then more recently in TV series like. The Middle, Jane the Virgin and Law & Order: SVU.

Shields was born in New York City and did much of her early work there, but her house makes it clear that she has adapted well to the L.A. lifestyle. Located in the Pacific Palisade's neighborhood, it boasts 5,300 square feet of total living space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Shields reportedly purchased the house in the late 1990s for $3.3 million, so the resale value is not too shabby at all.

Shields and her husband, TV writer Chris Henchy, have reportedly moved back to New York for work, so the Palisades place was standing empty and unused. Now it's in the hands of new owners, but we can take a look at it thanks to the sales photos. Scroll on for a tour of the mansion.