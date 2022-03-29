John Travolta Adopts Dog From Betty White Oscars Tribute

John Travolta and his son Benjamin adopted the adorable dog Jamie Lee Curtis brought to the Oscars stage during her tribute to the late Betty White. Since White was also an animal rights activist, Curtis urged viewers to adopt rescue dogs to pay homage to The Golden Girls star. Travolta did just that, taking home the dog Mac N Cheese.

On Monday, Travolta shared a photo of himself with Benjamin, 12, and the dog. “Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White. Thank you [Curtis and Paw Works],” Travolta wrote. Paw Works, a Camarillo, California-based nonprofit, also shared Travolta’s photo.

During Sunday night’s 94th Academy Awards, Curtis paid tribute to White, who died on Dec. 31 at 99. “She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen,” Curtis said while holding up Mac N Cheese. “And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this.”

The “greatest gift” the audience could give White is to “open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac-N-Cheese from Paw Works,” Curtis continued. “So thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all.”

Before the show, Curtis told Access Hollywood that her blue gown, designed by Stella McCartney, was also a tribute to White. Curtis pointed out that McCartney’s mother, the late Linda McCartney, was also an animal rights activist. McCartney also uses sustainable materials and non-animal materials. “I went to [her] and said, ‘Hey, is it possible you might have something for me to wear to the Oscars?’ And they made me this dress,” Curtis said. “I feel like it is telling Betty’s story.”

Travolta also attended the Oscars. He joined his Pulp Fiction co-stars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman to mark the film’s 28th anniversary. Travolta also reunited with Curtis, his co-star in the 1985 movie Perfect. Curtis shared a picture of the two before the show, then another photo of Travolta cuddling with Mac N Cheese afterward.

Curtis called Travolta adopting Mac N Cheese a “magical ending” for the Oscar story. “I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little Mac N Cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar,” Curtis wrote. “I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today.” Mac N Cheese’s adoption is a “perfect tribute” to White and the of Paw Works, Los Angeles Dog Rescue, and Perfect Pet Rescue.