Tour Mark Wahlberg's $28 Million Home Featured in 'Entourage'

Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native who first rose to fame as a rapper with the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, is now an actor, having made $400 million from his Hollywood career. During the early 2000s, Wahlberg appeared in many big-budget action films, including The Perfect Storm and Planet of the Apes. As the protagonist of the Transformers series, Wahlberg was the highest-paid American actor in 2017. In addition to co-owning Wahlburgers with his brother, Paul, the head chef of the restaurant, he is the executive producer of five successful HBO series, including Entourage and Boardwalk Empire. In 2010, Mark received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Unsurprisingly, the actor has the real estate to match his success. A sprawling Beverly Hills compound that previously belonged to him and was featured in Entourage has just gone on the market with a price tag of US$28.5 million.

Located on nearly two acres, this gated estate features 13,000 square feet of living space and 1,000 square feet of decking that offers stunning views of the city, reported Top Ten Real Estate. In addition to the massive main house, there is also a guest house with two stories, a basketball court, a putting green, and a two-level gym with a boxing ring. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Departed star bought the property in 2001 and sold it in 2013. Initially built in 1984, the main house was purchased in 2018 and then purchased by Don Rufus Hankey, who has been renovating it for the past four years. Hankey recently updated the home with brand-new floors and appliances, as well as stonework and landscaping. In addition to the outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, the mansion also boasts smart technology throughout and bifold windows with stunning canyon views. Read more to find out what else makes up Wahlberg's former palatial abode, per Top Ten Real Estate.