Tour Jim Carrey's Sprawling $26.5 Million California Home Tucked Away in Private Sanctuary
Carrey's California home is on sale as he considers retiring from acting.
Comedian Jim Carrey is considering retirement from acting – and looking at his home, it's not hard to see why. Carrey's house in Los Angeles, California is listed for sale right now as he spends more time away, and listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com give fans a chance to peek inside. If this is how Carrey is living, it's easy to see why he might want to retire.
Carrey's home is in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A., and it was originally listed for $28.9 million before dropping to $26.5 million. The "magical sanctuary" has 12,700 square-feet of living space in a ranch-style building, including five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths. As you'd expect from Carrey, the house is quirky and dripping with caharacter, although it is still built with luxury in mind.
Carrey himself has reportedly moved to his vacation home in Maui, Hawaii indefinitely and is looking to sell his L.A. home. Carrey announced his plans to take a break from acting after Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiered, and even said that he might retire for good. Scroll down for a glimpse of what Carrey's life in retirement might look like.
Aerial Photo
From above, you can see the sprawling scope of Carrey's home, from the one-story house itself to the swimming pool, tennis court, lawn and other amenities. The other building on the lot is a pool house. You can also get a sense of how Carrey's property is secluded even within his packed neighborhood – the high hedges and brick wall make the backyard a place of privacy.
Gate
As expected, the entryway sets the tone for the property and this one seems to capture the vibe perfectly.
Living Room
Carrey's living room features pitched high-beam ceilings bathed in natural light and painted white to brighten the space. The fireplace is functional and the hardwood floors are authentic.
Primary Bedroom
The primary suite includes its own balcony and another fireplace. The en suite bathroom features yet another fireplace in its distinct wood-paneled design.
Other bedrooms
A few of the other bedrooms have the same high ceilings as the rooms we've seen so far, though not all of them.
Kitchen
The fully-equipped chef's kitchen includes an indoor barbecue, among all the other amenities a seasoned cook might need.
Dining Room
The modern style really starts to show in the dining room, which is furnished for large gatherings without spreading out too much.
Home Office
The room that Carrey has been using as a home office gives an idea of how the space could be modified to suit anyone's needs.
Home Theater
It's no surprise that a movie star like Carrey has a home theater with a massive screen and angled seating. This room also includes the bar, which is currently decorated with props from Carrey's career.
Lawn
Outside, Carrey's house has even more space including a platform for yoga and meditation, a billiards table and lots of patio space to relax or spend time with loved ones.
Amenities
Finally, outside you'll find a swimming pool, a full-size tennis court and lots of private open space. The house is still for sale at the time of this writing.