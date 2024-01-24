Tour Jim Carrey's Sprawling $26.5 Million California Home Tucked Away in Private Sanctuary

Comedian Jim Carrey is considering retirement from acting – and looking at his home, it's not hard to see why. Carrey's house in Los Angeles, California is listed for sale right now as he spends more time away, and listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com give fans a chance to peek inside. If this is how Carrey is living, it's easy to see why he might want to retire.

Carrey's home is in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A., and it was originally listed for $28.9 million before dropping to $26.5 million. The "magical sanctuary" has 12,700 square-feet of living space in a ranch-style building, including five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three half-baths. As you'd expect from Carrey, the house is quirky and dripping with caharacter, although it is still built with luxury in mind.

Carrey himself has reportedly moved to his vacation home in Maui, Hawaii indefinitely and is looking to sell his L.A. home. Carrey announced his plans to take a break from acting after Sonic the Hedgehog 2 premiered, and even said that he might retire for good. Scroll down for a glimpse of what Carrey's life in retirement might look like.