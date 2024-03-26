Peek Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's $23.9M Beverly Hills Home

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a high-profile Hollywood power couple, who are certainly not strangers to the lavish life. Now, fans can take a peek inside the luxurious $23.9M Beverly Hills home they previously owned.

The pair married back in 2013 and share four children together: Luna, born April 2016; Miles, born May 2018; Esti Maxine, born January 2023; and Wren Alexander Stephens, born June 2023 via surrogate.

The family currently resides in West Hollywood but previously lived in a gorgeous Beverly Hills estate. The property features plenty of floor space, a beautiful outside area, and a relaxing pool.

Additionally, it also features seven bedrooms and eight baths. There is a gym, as well, and a home theater room.