Adam Levine's Santa Barbara Home Was Previously Owned by Rob Lowe — Peek Inside the $52 Million Pad

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine bought actor Rob Lowe's massive Hollywood home last year, and in the process, gave fans a peak inside. The mansion was listed by realtors who staged it for a photoshoot in 2022, and those photos were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. Scroll down to see the incredible house that Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo now call home. Levine's house is in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California on a 3.5-acre lot. Lowe lived their with his wife Sheryl Berkoff until 2020 when 9-1-1: Lone Star began. That year, he and Berkoff sold the home to healthcare executive Jack McGinley for $44.5 million. After some unspecified updates, McGinley flipped the house and sold it to Levine and Prinsloo for a whopping $52 million. The house has about 10,000 square feet of total living space with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It also boasts a professional theater, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a spa, two guest houses and a complete outdoor kitchen and outdoor living room. Scroll on for a full virtual tour of the property.

Exterior (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The grandeur of this home is clear to see from miles away. The massive estate strikes an imposing figure at any time of day or season, and some of its exterior features are as lavish as its indoor ones. prevnext

Entrance (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Entering the property gives you a quick tour of its water features, rolling lawns and guest houses. Inside, you'd be greeted by some wide-open spaces striking the balance between a home and a venue. prevnext

Living Rooms (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) There are many different places to relax in this house, from grand living rooms to cozy nooks. prevnext

More Seating (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) If none of those rooms quite match the mood you're going for, there are other places to kick back. That includes the library as well as the outdoor living room mentioned earlier. The fireplace ensures that it will stay comfortable even in a California winter. prevnext

Rec Rooms (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Two of the most enviable features of the house are the home theater and the game room. In either case, it's pretty clear who will be hosting family parties from here on out. prevnext

Hidden Facilities (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The house has a huge open kitchen for the main residents in addition to this secluded one for more focused work. It also has a full wine room to store a vintage collection. prevnext

Dining Rooms (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The house gives plenty of options for mealtimes as well. prevnext

Bar (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) If that weren't enough, the house has a full bar that would be invaluable for a big party. prevnext

Primary Suite (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) The primary bedroom and suite in this house are unbelievable, with a walk-in closet bigger than many bedrooms in other homes. The bedroom also has its own terrace to look out over the lawn. prevnext

Pool & Spa (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) Outside, much of the seating is centered around the swimming pool and the hot tub. prevnext

Courts (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) There is also seating around the tennis court, which features a basketball hoop for good measure as well. Meanwhile, the massive lawns have reportedly been used for larger team sports gatherings at times. prevnext

Bathrooms (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) (Photo: The Agency 2019 / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com) A tour of the 11 bathrooms on this property could fill a list all on their own, but here are a couple of the highlights. prevnext