Gwen Stefani Is Hardly Recognizable in Gardening Outfit at Blake Shelton's Ranch

Gwen Stefani may be the epitome of a pop star with her striking looks and stage outfits, but she's no stranger to getting dirty at husband Blake Shelton's ranch. On April 20, The Voice star shared clips from her day in Oklahoma on the 1,300-acre ranch, where she wore an aqua blue sunhat, a red bandana, and a straw sunhat. The singer was then spotted digging her long nails into the soil at the site to plant seeds. While the couple usually spends most of their time together in Los Angeles at their $14 million house in Encino, they have been spending a lot of time at the ranch in the country lately. In Shelton's Instagram feed, pictures have shown off the eclectic interiors with a laidback vibe, but a social media post by interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard revealed just how stunning their home is.The multi-story, all-white property has a huge front porch, perfectly manicured gardens, and grand pillars at the entrance.

A chapel is believed to have been built by Shelton on the land as a declaration of his love for Stefani, and that's where the couple married. Their engagement reveal occurred in what appeared to be the venue in question, featuring religious symbols and stained-glass windows. The land, named Ten Point Ranch, has multiple ponds, a horse barn, and a four-bedroom house, according to Hello magazine. Shelton and Stefani have mostly showcased the living room and dining room from the property. The living room has vaulted ceilings with white wood paneling on the walls and a huge chandelier hanging from the center. Rattan-frame sofas with cream cushions surround a matching coffee table, a television mounted against the wall, and a bar in one corner of the room.A series of family photos add a personal touch to the wall behind the bar.

The dining room also features the same wooden paneling on the walls and ceilings, and its windows overlook the ranch's sprawling grounds. Cream-colored cushioned chairs surround a long dining table in the center of the room, and a bright green parrot statue is near the window in one cornerThe double doors leading outside are painted bright blue to contrast with the monochrome decor.While it's not clear when Shelton bought his large piece of land near Tishomingo, Oklahoma, he's become embedded in the Tishomingo culture and owns a restaurant and dance hall there called Ole Red with a conjoined dance hall called The Dog House.