Ryan Seacrest Sells His Home to Billionaire for Massive Sum

Brian Long, CEO of $6 billion tech startup Attentive Mobile, and Liz Day, a former New York Times reporter who won the Emmy award for capturing Britney Spears in Framing Britney Spears, have recently purchased Ryan Seacrest's huge Beverly Hills estate for $51 million, bolstering their small but expanding property holdings. Even though the $51 million is still a huge sum by any standard, it was far from Seacrest's original asking price. Initially listed in 2020 at $85 million, it was lowered to $59 million before the Long-Days stepped forward with their lowball, all-cash bid, Dirt reported. Besides being one of Beverly Hills' most private and secluded estates, the property has a celebrity pedigree, according to the listing via Dirt. This single-story main house was reportedly built for actor Laurence Harvey in 1963 and remodeled that same year by the noted architecture firm Buff & Hensman. Originally owned by Joan Collins in the 1980s, it was acquired by Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick in the early 2000s, who sold it to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2007.

This compound was where DeGeneres and de Rossi were married in 2008 when same-sex marriage became legal in California. Through the purchase and demolition of neighboring homes, DeGeneres remodeled the main house and substantially expanded the estate during her ownership. In addition to two detached guesthouses, an underground garage, a separate gym building, and a security/camera office for a live-in bodyguard, the hilltop complex sits on its own private street. Seacrest purchased the property from DeGeneres and de Rossi in 2012 for $36.5 million, and he customized it extensively to suit his distinctive tastes.Long-Day estate is more of a private resort than a house now, concealed behind some of Beverly Hills' tallest hedges and gates. The property boasts a wide range of amenities, including a huge koi pond, fragrant gardens, and manicured pathways, all hidden from public view.

It features a large koi pond, fragrant gardens, and manicured pathways that will awe guests as they wind up the long gated driveway to a substantial motorcourt. With 9,000 square feet of living space, the main house has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a media room, an open kitchen serving multiple dining areas, and an al fresco patio. An infinity pool, a massage room, and an apartment-sized master suite with a walk-in closet and skylit shower are also highlights, along with city and ocean views and sprawling lawns shaded by mature sycamore trees. The most impressive amenity, however, is the underground garage, which is accessible by a separate gated driveway and is directly under the swimming pool, a stunning structure that probably cost a small fortune to construct.