Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million New York City Home: Peek Inside

After nearly a decade in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, actor Neil Patrick Harris recently sold his home. In the process, real estate listing photos showed off the intense renovations that Harris and his husband actor David Burtka did on the property. Those photos were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, giving fans a chance to take a look around.

Harris' real-life Harlem home is a far cry from the infamous "Fortress of Barnitude" where his character lived on How I Met Your Mother. For starters, it was the house where Harris and Burtka raised their children for about nine years. It is incredibly spacious – not just for NYC for but anyone – with about 8,000 square feet of total living space. It is situated on 5th Avenue, giving Harris an easy commute to Broadway for his musical performances. Harris and Burtka originally listed the house for $7.325 million and ultimately accepted an offer of $7.1 million when they sold.

Harris and Burtka had the house renovated continually while they were living there, with the help of architect Jeffery Povero. This is a townhouse with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and lots of wide-open spaces. The ceilings are enormous at 12 feet high, and there is a surprising amount of private outdoor space as well considering the confines of the city. Scroll on to take a tour of the house and wonder why on earth Harris and Burtka would ever want to move out.