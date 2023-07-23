Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million New York City Home: Peek Inside
After nearly a decade in New York City's Harlem neighborhood, actor Neil Patrick Harris recently sold his home. In the process, real estate listing photos showed off the intense renovations that Harris and his husband actor David Burtka did on the property. Those photos were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, giving fans a chance to take a look around.
Harris' real-life Harlem home is a far cry from the infamous "Fortress of Barnitude" where his character lived on How I Met Your Mother. For starters, it was the house where Harris and Burtka raised their children for about nine years. It is incredibly spacious – not just for NYC for but anyone – with about 8,000 square feet of total living space. It is situated on 5th Avenue, giving Harris an easy commute to Broadway for his musical performances. Harris and Burtka originally listed the house for $7.325 million and ultimately accepted an offer of $7.1 million when they sold.
Harris and Burtka had the house renovated continually while they were living there, with the help of architect Jeffery Povero. This is a townhouse with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and lots of wide-open spaces. The ceilings are enormous at 12 feet high, and there is a surprising amount of private outdoor space as well considering the confines of the city. Scroll on to take a tour of the house and wonder why on earth Harris and Burtka would ever want to move out.
Entry
Upon entering the house you're greeted with a view of the classic woodwork included throughout.
Living Room
Harris and Burtka welcome guests to their home with a splash in this jaw-dropping living room. The space gets plenty of natural light at all hours of the day, but it has some modern fixtures for late-night entertaining as well.
Den
It's clear that Harris and Burtka are not completely sold on the minimalist trend so many other stars are sticking to these days. Their den is a massive room, but it's stuffed full of meaningful treasures and makes full use of its vertical space.
Primary Bedroom
The primary bedroom features a gas fireplace for extra warmth when it's needed on cold NYC nights. However, it also opens up onto its own private terrace for hot days when you can't be crammed inside anymore.
Bathroom
Obviously, no expense was spared on this main bathroom with two vanities and a massive waterfall shower. It reportedly features the same Nero Marquina marble throughout.
Kitchen
Some fans may not know that Burtka is a Le Cordon Bleu-trained professional chef in addition to an actor. Accordingly, his kitchen is outfitted with a farmhouse sink, a Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer, two six-burner Wolf ranges and plenty of extra storage space besides.
Bar
While they are raising two young boys, Harris and Burtka are clearly still set up to entertain guests. Their at-home bar was reportedly salvaged from an old hotel.
Home Theater
For a serious movie night, the home theater has all the trappings of a night out at the cinema. It's set up to seat ten people as-is, but could obviously be expanded at need.
Outdoors
Finally, Harris and Burtka's home has a roof deck with a built in grill as well as wood pergola shades to get out of the sun. There is even a jacuzzi to enjoy the city views in style. To get out here, you actually need to press a secret button chosen by Harris in his top-floor home office. There's no telling what this eccentric duo is up to in their next home.