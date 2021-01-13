Betty White: How the 'Golden Girls' Icon Is Celebrating Her 99th Birthday in Quarantine

Golden Girls star, and Hollywood icon, Betty White is celebrating her 99th birthday this week, and she's doing it in quarantine. The legendary actress and comedian will turn 99 on Jan. 17th, and she recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how she'll be spending the momentous occasion. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day," she joked.

For those who may not be familiar, The Pet Set was a show from the 1970s, in which White would spotlight various animals and invite many of her animal-friendly pals to join as well. Recently, White spoke with PEOPLE about her birthday, and she offered some advice for readers, saying that she's found one of the secrets to a long life to be "having a sense of humor." White continued, "Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative." She then quipped, "Also, having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time." Scroll down to read some loving early birthday wishes shared by White's fans on Twitter.