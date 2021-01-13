Betty White: How the 'Golden Girls' Icon Is Celebrating Her 99th Birthday in Quarantine
Golden Girls star, and Hollywood icon, Betty White is celebrating her 99th birthday this week, and she's doing it in quarantine. The legendary actress and comedian will turn 99 on Jan. 17th, and she recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about how she'll be spending the momentous occasion. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day," she joked.
For those who may not be familiar, The Pet Set was a show from the 1970s, in which White would spotlight various animals and invite many of her animal-friendly pals to join as well. Recently, White spoke with PEOPLE about her birthday, and she offered some advice for readers, saying that she's found one of the secrets to a long life to be "having a sense of humor." White continued, "Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative." She then quipped, "Also, having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time." Scroll down to read some loving early birthday wishes shared by White's fans on Twitter.
Happy Birthday Ms Betty White. Your humor has made me laugh so many times. How I need some of that humor now! May you live 99 more years & have health & happiness! Thank you! 🤗💕🤗— Em (@emorysmi) January 13, 2021
prevnext
Love you Betty, you are such a great actress, thank you for all the laughs over the years. Right now I’m in bed COVID, quarantine is a drag, but just remembering all your funny lines Puts a smile on my face, I’m 79 and was there with the beginning. Stay safe and God Bless🙏🙏🙏— Carol (@Carol15883161) January 13, 2021
Fellow Capricorn! U are my hero! pic.twitter.com/RjcRvb2Rur— karen j.cohen🌊🌊🌊🍷🍻😷🐶🐾 (@CohenKc) January 13, 2021
prevnext
I think you are just ACE Ms Betty White!! We ADORE you!! You still look fabulous, and are such an inspiration! ❤️ Have a wonderful, safe birthday celebration.— Priceless Opinion (@PricelessOpin) January 13, 2021
.#StaySafe #HappyBirthday #BettyWhite #Love #Family
Happy birthday Betty White 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 still as beautiful as ever ❤ 😘— Mama F.I.N.E (@55andwhat) January 13, 2021
prevnext
@BettyMWhite May you see many more birthdays Betty. Thank you for the joy you’ve brought us for so many years. The world loves you. ❤️— yami (@YamiNadinefan) January 13, 2021
I love her! Best wishes Betty! ❤️❤️— Jstev@ (@Jstev1029) January 13, 2021
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the classiest and funniest lady, I love. Woohoo! Go Betty 🤗🙏. #HotinCleveland— Elena Trueba (@ElenaTrueba100) January 13, 2021
Happy Birthday, my queen of all actors!— Sandy Stewart (@sandy_54) January 13, 2021
prevnext
HAPPY BLESSED DAY YOU WERE BORN WONDERFUL @BettyMWhite 💐🎊❣️— Flo (@FloAnniel1) January 13, 2021
Protect this beautiful lady at all costs!! #BettyWhite our national treasure ❤️❤️— Annie (@pinkanniekate) January 13, 2021
prevnext
Happy Birthday to an amazing and funny actress!— Brian Frost (@BRFROST) January 13, 2021
Happy Birthday Betty! Sense of humor is the ultimate superpower!— Jean Marie Oshima (@5heartrating) January 13, 2021
prev
To preempt the panic when it starts trending...
PSA: Betty White’s birthday is coming up on January 17th. pic.twitter.com/Q8XS8rpgQ3— Emma @ The Movies (@EmmaAtTheMovies) January 13, 2021