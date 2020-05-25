Betty White Is Doing 'Very Well' in Light of Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Betty White is doing so well during the coronavirus pandemic that the "virus is afraid" of her, the belvoed Golden Girls star's representative said Sunday afternoon. As a member of one of the most at-risk groups during the pandemic, White's health has been a constant concern for her fans, inspiring her team to issue periodic updates on her condition. Back in March, after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became the first Hollywood stars to publicly disclose their diagnoses, White's publicist said she was "fine."

The 98-year-old White is "doing very well," her representative told Today.com. Her rep said White is staying at home and "no one" is allowed inside except those who have to interact with her. She "has helpers who are great with her," the representative said. The rep also checks in with White several times a week and they "always have laughs," proving that White is not letting the virus get in the way of her sense of humor.

Back in March, White's name began trending on Twitter as fans began worrying for her health. Around that time, Hanks and Wilson had just announced they tested positive for the coronavirus. Several other celebrities came forward as well, which made everyone nervouse about White. Her representative was inspired to assure everyone White "is fine" in a short statement to Today.

White also provided a new statement to Closer Weekly last week, telling fans she is "blessed with incredibly good health," which is "something you appreciate a lot." Her friend Tom Sullivan also told the magazine White is reading the Los Angeles Times "cover to cover" each day. "She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her," Sullivan explained.

White also began using Zoom to play Scrabble with friends, a close friend told Closer. She spends her time enjoying hot dogs, french fries and vodka martinis. Her friend said White also likes making grilled cheese sandwiches and pairing them with tomato soup. The former Hot in Cleveland star is also taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously and had some words of advice. "Betty’s message to the world is to slow down and enjoy what you have: family, friends, your pets," her friend told Closer. "She says that the pandemic is serious, but we have come through worse. It’s Mother Nature’s way of telling us all to slow down."