Here Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes So Far

‘Tis the season for all things spooky! With Halloween just days away, the countdown to kooky costumes begins now!

And of course, with the holiday landing on a weekday, you can guarantee your favorite celebrities have been partying all weekend long. Whether attending benefits or just lavish costume parties, the stars have come out of their shells and giving us some truly inspired (and perhaps even confusing) costumes to feast our eyes on this season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see some of your favorites dressed up for the season!

Let the music play…

Some of our favorites from Demi Lovato to Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Halloween by dressing up as their favorite music icons. With Lovato paying homage to Selena, Kardashian took it up a notch and dazzled with a Michael Jackson costume, complete with hair ’90s hair and signature twirl.

Demi Lovato dressed as Selena for Halloween this year pic.twitter.com/P47qZB2FDy — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 29, 2017

Kardashian’s sister, Kim also paid homage to a music icon by dressing up as Aaliyah.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Some dressed up as their favorites from the movies…

Whether it’s a cartoon classic or a movie that just took your breath away, dressing up as a fictional character can be one of the more fun costumes seeing come to life.

Like, Will Poulter’s Toy Story inspired getup having him act as Sid, the toy torturer, or Bruce Willis putting his own twist on The Shining.

Come play with us Danny. Forever & ever & ever! pic.twitter.com/MCoMBSAfuE — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 29, 2017

Model Joanna Krupa channeled her inner Sandy from Grease with a vintage look that was sleek and sexy, while Usher pulled out his Pulp Fiction look.

Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA pic.twitter.com/B3KDB5OYXM — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 29, 2017

Cindy Crawford’s daughter also got in on the action, by dressing up as Elvira Hancock from Scarface.

did someone say 70’s A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Zoe Kravitz knows that the first rule of Halloween costumes and is not exactly talking about Halloween costumes, or something like that. The Big Little Lies actress celebrated the season by paying homage to Fight Club.

1st rule of fight club. A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Signature icon costumes

Whether they are media moguls or comedians, some of our generation’s best have a distinct style that just embodies their personality, so naturally, we would see the stars dressing up and paying their respects in the best way they know how.

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her husband dressed up as a Playboy Bunny and Hugh Hefner, respectively; while rapper Nas paid homage to the late great, Richard Pryor.

I’m trying to walk on gravel in 6in heels allllll the while he is cheezing for @freddyoart ??? #MyRideOrDie #MyHeart #MySoloCupOfCourse A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Nas as “Live on Sunset Strip” Richard Pryor is a bar pic.twitter.com/zGVqEoYY1V — Jill Munroe (@StilettoJill) October 29, 2017

Karlie Kloss has been celebrating all weekend long and took to events dressed as Marilyn Monroe in her gorgeous white dress and iconic red lip.

Last Night With Marylin ? @karliekloss Hair By @lacyredway Makeup By @patrickta Styled By @karlawelchstylist A post shared by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

Some of our favorites played to their assets…

There is nothing like glamorizing Halloween with a little glitz and glamour. Some of our favorites took to the red carpet for costumes that were not exactly themed, but still played out really well.

From Karlie Kloss to Adele, there was enough glitter to go around for this holiday.

A little game of cat and mouse last night ? A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Cindy Crawford and her husband Randy Gerber celebrated Halloween by attending George Clooney’s lavish Halloween bash and decked out in some charming ’70s fashion.

That 70’s show ✨Last night with @RandeGerber. #casamigoshalloween A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 28, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Some were just clear winners of Halloween…

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the season by perhaps taking home the best costume award for her creative ensemble. The actress, known for the cult hit Se7en dressed up as the head in the box to Brad Pitt’s infamous line, “What’s in the box?!”

? A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Musician Ellie Goulding made sure to pay respects to her favorite icon and got dressed as Dolly Parton, in what many are commenting as the “best Dolly look in years.” And we couldn’t agree more!

I love you Dolly! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

And finally, Busy Phillips got her costume down to a T with her take on Hedwig and the Angry Itch, complete with bright makeup and big hair.

No one is listening to my songs. #hedwigandtheangryinch A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Photo Credit: instagram / @cindycrawford