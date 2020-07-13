Benjamin Keough: What to Know About Lisa Marie Presley's Son

Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's son, died this weekend, and there's a lot to learn about the late grandson of Elvis. According to TMZ, the 27-year-old died on Sunday in Calabasas, California. His cause of death has been reported as being a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Presley's manager issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that "she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley." The statement went on to say that, "she adored that boy," and that he "was the love of her life." No other details about Keough's death have been revealed at this time. Scroll down to read more about his life.

Early Life Benjamin Storm Keough is Presley's son with musician Danny Keough. He was born Oct. 21, 1992. Very little is known about Keough's youth, but it is presumed he mostly grew up in Southern California. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisampresley) on Jun 20, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT prevnext

Famous Family Keough was the lone boy in his family. He is the only son of Presley, as well as the only grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. In addition to his musical father, Keough also had celebrity step-fathers in both Michael Jackson and actor Nicolas Cage. His mother divorced from both. prevnext

Siblings Keough has one older sister, actress Danielle Riley Keough. She is also the daughter of Presley and Danny Keough. He also two younger sisters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. They are Presley's daughters with musician Michael Lockwood. The pair have since split. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisampresley) on Apr 18, 2019 at 12:54pm PDT prevnext

Record Deal In 2009, Keough signed a $5 million record deal with Universal, THR. The contract was said to be for up to five albums. However, no records were ever released, so it remains unclear what came of the deal. In a 2013 Huffington Post interview, Presley was letting Benjamin Keough do "his own thing." She continued: "He’s doing his own thing right now. "I’m going to let him decide when he wants to go out and do what he wants to do." prevnext

Musical Inspiration Reportedly, Keough was the inspiration for Presley's 2012 song "Storm & Grace". The song's lyrics include lines such as, "You have the most beautiful heart/That I’ve ever known/It kills me you can’t ever show it/And a shell has been grown." That same year, Keough — as well as his siblings — were featured in the video for "I Love You Because," Lisa Marie's duet with Elvis of his 1954 song. The video features the Presley and Keough families through mostly through personal photos and home videos. prevnext

Net Worth According to a 2018 Showbiz Cheat Sheet article, Keough's net worth was around $1.9 million. The outlet noted that he mostly maintained a fairly low-profile throughout the years, and regularly avoided being in the spotlight. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisampresley) on Jun 20, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT prevnext