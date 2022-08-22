Ben Affleck Reports Cite Batman Actor's Breakdown But That's Far From the Truth

Recent reports have cited Ben Affleck as having suffered a breakdown, but that's far from the truth. The Batman actor was alleged to have appeared "somewhat exasperated" while on his honeymoon with his new wife Jennifer Lopez, according to Women's Day. "The old Ben wouldn't have been able to open up, but all his work with therapists has allowed him to really sit with his feelings," a source claimed.

It was also claimed, "Ben appeared to be crying over the fact that they'd had a minor fight during their honeymoon." However, debunking the report, Suggest pointed to a story from Page Six that indicated any issues Affleck may have are much more likely to be due to the fact that the couple continues to be followed by the paparazzi. "Ben is used to the flashing lights," a source told Page Six. "But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen's made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."

Notably, on Friday before the nuptials, Affleck's mother had to be rushed to the hospital after a fall caused her to cut her leg. She was taken away by ambulance, with both Affleck and Lopez following to the hospital. Reports have indicated that the ceremony went on as planned on Saturday. If Affleck seems stressed in the wake of that incident, it would be a completely understandable situation.

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," the couple's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn't comfortable continuing their relationship. After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer.

Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star in the Hulu thriller film, Deep Water. Lopez began dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split.