Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Reportedly Split Only One Month After Moving in Together

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are no longer together. According to PEOPLE, the two have decided to call it quits after being a couple for nearly one year. This comes after the couple moved in together in December.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told PEOPLE. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles." Affleck, 48 and de Armas, 32 have been romantically linked since early March when they were seen vacationing in Cuba. They were seen together frequently last summer, and the Knives Out actress confirmed their relationship on social media in April.

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source close to Affleck and de Armas stated to PEOPLE. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Affleck and de Armas met while filming the movie Deep Water. They play "a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other" and "begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begins seeing those around them dying." At that time, there were rumors of Affleck and de Armas dating, but nothing was confirmed until de Armas made the announcement on Instagram. Deep Water is set to be released this year.

Months before the split, de Armas joined Affleck, his mom Christine and his kids on a vacation to Georgia. "Ana seems to love being around his kids," a source said to PEOPLE. "Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids." It was reported de Armas put her Venice, California home on the market as soon as she moved in with Affleck.

De Armas gained a lot of attention from Knives Out but also appeared in War Dogs, and Blade Runner 2049. She is also set to appear in the new James Bond film No Time to Die. Affleck is set to appear in three movies this year including Zack Snyder's Justice League.