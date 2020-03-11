Ben Affleck Had ‘Great Chemistry From the Start’ With Rumored Beau Ana de Armas While Filming Movie Together

Ben Affleck has recently been romantically linked to his next co-star, Ana de Armas, with a source now saying how the pair had “great chemistry from the start” while filming together. Affleck and de Armas will be appearing in the upcoming thriller Deep Water, which they filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana. They were later spotted vacationing together in Havana, Cuba — de Armas’ hometown. According to the insider who spoke with PEOPLE, “they are definitely dating.”

The source spoke about the trip, adding how “Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places,” and further added that Affleck seemingly loved the trip and “was in a great mood and very friendly.”

The insider went on to praise de Armas as “great and very pleasant to be around.” They continued: “She always greets people with a smile and you never hear a complaint. She has this very calm and sweet personality.”

Previously, a separate source told Us Weekly: “Ben and Ana were seen leaving Clandestina [T-shirt] shop on Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans.”

Guess who I just saw in Costa Rica at the airport looking puffy….making out with a lady friend 🤔@theladysitter ………IS IT THE STRIPPER……….?!?!🤣🤣🤣🤣#benaffleck #spotted pic.twitter.com/eu7mMsVXS8 — A City Explored | Lindsey (@acityexplored) March 8, 2020

Deep Water is a psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name, written by Patricia Highsmith. The screenplay was written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, and it is directed by Adrian Lyne. This marks Lyne’s first film in 18 years, as his last was the 2002 Richard Gere, Diane Lane film Unfaithful.

In Deep Water, Affleck and de Armas play “a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other” and “begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begins seeing those around them dying.”

The film’s supporting cast includes Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Dash Mihok, Jacob Elordi, and Kristen Connolly.

Regarding how Affleck and de Armas conducted themselves on-set, the source said, “Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”

Deep Water is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 13.