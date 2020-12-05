Ben Affleck's Girlfriend Ana de Armas Reportedly Moves in With Him

✖

Knives Out star Ana de Armas reportedly moved in with her boyfriend, actor Ben Affleck, and plans to sell her Venice, California home. A friend of Affleck told PEOPLE their "relationship continues to be strong." The news came after Affleck and de Armas were seen shopping together before Thanksgiving and recently spent time in New Orleans doing reshoots for their movie Deep Water.

De Armas, 32, has often been seen at Affleck's home in Los Angeles in recent months while following social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. She also met Affleck's three children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The couple "seem great," a source previously told PEOPLE. "Everyone seemed happy" when de Armas met Affleck's children, the source said. "Ana has been traveling so she has not seen the kids for awhile."

Affleck, 48, and de Armas met while making Deep Water and began dating earlier this year. They were first linked when Affleck joined de Armas for a trip to her native Cuba, where they posed for pictures with fans. In April, de Armas made the relationship Instagram official when she shared a new photo of the two together to celebrate her birthday.

There was some speculation that the relationship was over when they had gone weeks without being seen together. Photos of the two engaged in PDA while shooting in New Orleans last month put those rumors to rest. After filming wrapped there, the couple went back to Los Angeles, where they were seen shopping before Thanksgiving.

One of Affleck's friends told PEOPLE earlier this year that de Armas is a "great influence" on the Triple Frontier actor. "They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family," the source said. "His priority will always be his children and making that work." Affleck and Garner are parents to daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.

Another source told InTouch Weekly that Affleck can "really see a future" with de Armas. He has "fallen for her and he's fallen hard," the insider said. "They’ve been spending all their free time together over recent weeks … being in love has definitely put a smile back on Ben’s face."

Affleck and de Armas will eventually get to show their onscreen work next year. Deep Water was directed by Adian Lyne, who also made Fatal Attraction and Flashdance. The movie is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel and is now scheduled for release on Aug. 13, 2021. Tracy Lets, Lil Rel Howery, Rachel Blancard and Finn Whitrock also star.