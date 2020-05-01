Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Are Instagram Official in Photos Celebrating Her Birthday Together Amid Quarantine

Ana de Armas is making her relationship with boyfriend Ben Affleck Instagram official as she celebrates her 32nd birthday! The Knives Out actress rang in another year with Affleck by her side, sharing photos with him on social media for the first time since they first began seeing one another.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!” de Armas wrote alongside nine photos on Instagram Thursday. “Cheers to another great year. Gracias a todos por los mensajes de cumpleaños y el amor. Un brindis por otro año maravilloso."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:36pm PDT

In the photos she shared, de Armas and the Way Back star cuddle up for a cute selfie while taking a hike, with Affleck wrapping an arm around her waist. She also added a photo of the two embracing out on a deck while overlooking the scenery and watching the sunset and showed off a video of Affleck cheering her on as she took out a birthday pinata.

The couple first met in November 2019 on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller, Deep Water, in which they portray a married couple playing deadly mind games with one another after their love has waned. After wrapping the movie, the co-stars were spotted vacationing together in Cuba and Costa Rica, with Affleck spotted photographing de Armas in a sultry beach photo she later shared to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) on May 1, 2020 at 12:00am PDT

A source told PEOPLE at the time the couple had an "instant connection" while filming the Adrian Lyne-directed movie. "They had great chemistry right from the start," the source said. "Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie."

Since returning to the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has been quarantining together, having been photographed numerous times taking walks around their Los Angeles neighborhood. Both Affleck and de Armas have been married before, with Affleck's 2005 marriage to Jennifer Garner ending in 2018 and de Armas' 2011 marriage to Marc Clotet ending in 2013. Affleck and Garner share daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8.